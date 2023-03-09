Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County deputy left a gun behind — and someone took it

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with any information that would lead to the recovery of law enforcement gun.

On Feb. 27 around 9 p.m., a uniformed patrol deputy stopped in the parking lot at 1917 Augusta Road to assist a motorist with a flat tire.

When he retrieved his jack to assist in changing the tire, he removed all his equipment from the rear of his patrol car, including a shotgun and Colt M4 rifle.

After changing the tire, he left the area for another call for service without ensuring he repacked all of his equipment, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

It was later discovered that the firearms were left in the parking lot.

Investigators obtained video from the business where a male was seen picking up both firearms and walking away.

On March 1, investigators, following leads on the missing firearms, were able to recover the missing shotgun with the assistance from a tipster.

Authorities are still looking for the rifle.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-648-6811.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

