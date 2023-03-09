Augusta leaders map out plans with new ambulance provider

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Georgia Department of Public Health officially awarded Augusta’s ambulance zone to Central Emergency Medical Service, city leaders held a special work session Thursday.

At the meeting, the Augusta Commission began mapping out the next steps for the city after Tuesday’s decision by state officials.

No negotiations took place at the meeting, but it was an informational gathering to start negotiations soon.

“It’s going to start the talks to how we could perhaps move along the terms of solidifying a contract, put it in place, so it protects the citizens of Augusta as it relates to emergency care,” Mayor Garnett Johnson said in explaining why the meeting was needed.

Gary L. Coker, president of Central, said he wanted to narrow down a cost based on what the city wants.

A lot of talking points were put down, but the biggest reassurance was that Central would start ambulance service on May 8 with or without a contract deal.

The starting price still needs to be negotiated.

Back in February, Coker said he could have 20 ambulances ready in 60 days, depending on what city leaders want or can pay for.

A new ambulance provider is needed because Gold Cross, which had provided ambulance service for years, pulled out after the city refused to give it the subsidies it wanted.

Gold Cross is on a month-to-month contract until Central’s ambulances start rolling.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.