Augusta golf community remembers life, legacy of Jerry Beard

Jerry Beard, the caddy of 1979 Masters Champion Fuzzy Zoeller.
Jerry Beard, the caddy of 1979 Masters Champion Fuzzy Zoeller.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta golf community is remembering the life and legacy of Jerry Beard, the caddy of 1979 Masters Champion Fuzzy Zoeller.

He passed away from cancer on Friday. We spoke with one of his fellow caddies and golf friends.

Jeriah Beard, known as Jerry to many, had many accolades when it came to his career as a caddy. But it was outside of caddying, where he was known to be at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course or “The Patch,” where he was a friend to many.

“He was a hell of a guy you know, and we caddied together, and we did everything just about together,” said Jim Dent, pro golfer, and friend.

Dent and Beard started caddying together at the Augusta Country Club until they got the call to caddy at Augusta National.

“That’s what turned my life around with Jerry,” said Dent.

He went on to caddy the Masters for 40 years.

LA Times Sports Reporter Sam farmer said: “Fuzzy Zoeller referred to Jeriah Beard as a seeing-eye dog. He was like a blind man playing with the seeing-eye dog.”

Beard also was an avid player and mentor.

John Elam, friend said: “He gave me my first lesson in golf.”

And like many players struggled with his short game.

“He wasn’t known to have a good short game, but he could drive the ball,” said Elam. “He was an all-around guy. He was jolly.”

His group of friends at The Patch still golf three to four times a week, but now they have a member who will be forever missed.

Dent said: “I will remember him, and I’ll always remember him, and can’t say enough about the good things about him. I hope to see him again when my time comes.”

The funeral for Beard is on March 11.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

