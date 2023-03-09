1 hospitalized after argument over lasagna turned violent in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during an argument over lasagna in Grovetown.

According to authorities, the victim locked himself in the laundry room and called 911 after being stabbed in the back at a home in the 400 block of Millwater Court.

Deputies said they arrived around 10:30 p.m. Monday and detained the suspect, Brilena Hardwick, 29, and detained her immediately.

The victim told deputies he was stabbed after he and Hardwick began to argue over dinner. After several minutes, Hardwick began to yell “just hit me in the head with the stove door,” deputies reported. The victim told deputies he began to head to the laundry room when he felt a sharp feeling in his lower back from being stabbed. That’s when he locked himself in the room and called 911, according to authorities.

Hardwick told deputies they began arguing due to the victim not allowing her to get the lasagna from the refrigerator, deputies said.

Deputies said she told them that after yelling at the victim for several minutes, she blacked out and observed a knife in her hand and the victim running to the laundry room with a wound in his left lower back.

A witness told deputies she observed Hardwick grab the knife with her right hand and stab the victim once in the lower back, deputies said.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

According to authorities, Hardwick was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

