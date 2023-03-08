Submit Photos/Videos
Upstate woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville Department said a woman is facing charges for having an illegal abortion.

Officers said the woman was taken to a local hospital after having labor contractions. The woman told doctors she took a pill to abort the fetus and delivered a still born baby that was twenty five weeks old.

South Carolina law bans self-medication to abort a pregnancy.

The woman is now facing charges with performing an unlawful abortion and is the fifth person accused of the crime since 2000.

Jenny Black, the CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, released the following statement regarding the arrest:

