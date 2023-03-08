Upstate woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville Department said a woman is facing charges for having an illegal abortion.

Officers said the woman was taken to a local hospital after having labor contractions. The woman told doctors she took a pill to abort the fetus and delivered a still born baby that was twenty five weeks old.

South Carolina law bans self-medication to abort a pregnancy.

The woman is now facing charges with performing an unlawful abortion and is the fifth person accused of the crime since 2000.

Jenny Black, the CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“We are outraged by reports that a woman was arrested for allegedly ending her own pregnancy. The public needs to know that this was not the first time a South Carolinian has been investigated or arrested for a pregnancy outcome, and it will not be the last. Right now, state politicians are actively trying to restrict and criminalize abortion care even further. No one should be forced to self-manage their abortion without being able to first talk to their medical provider if they want and need to, and no one should fear arrest or prison because of a pregnancy outcome. People in need of abortion deserve access to health care and to be treated with compassion, dignity, and respect.”

