Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

UGA football player visits elementary students in Grovetown, Harlem

University of Georgia football player Marcus Washington Jr. is back in his hometown of Grovetown for spring break.
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia football player Marcus Washington Jr. is back in his hometown of Grovetown for spring break.

He stopped by the elementary school to read to students.

They made football-related crafts and talked about working towards their goals.

Here’s how a local player is choosing to do some good with his time off.

MORE | Fans enjoy Georgia college baseball showdown at SRP Park

“Those pages in terms and words took me places I had always dreamed of going.”

It may be a page in the middle of his story, but it’s one he’ll share with them.

MORE | Jags repeat as Peach Belt Conference Tournament Champions

“You don’t really see people giving back to the community. And just just being nice and just talking to kids because, you know, sometimes they feel like they’re above that,” he said. “They may not remember everything that you say. They may not remember everything that you do, but they will remember like, ‘hey, I remember when I was six years old, and a UGA kid came to talk to us.’ That doesn’t go away. It’s just a core memory that they’ll never forget.”

“Every time we do something wrong, it not only affects us, but it affects our team and affects the people we love the most. And it also affects the image that we uphold.”

Follow your dreams and they will take you anywhere you want to go.

Washington will head to Harlem Elementary School on Thursday to read to the students there.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are...
70-year-old woman shot dead in home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood
Holly Worley
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Richard Whitaker
Husband reported Aiken killing, turned self in, police say

Latest News

GRANITEVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 17: First tee participant hits an honorary first tee shot...
Sage Valley Junior Invitational set to showcase golfers’ talent
SRP Park
Fans enjoy Georgia college baseball showdown at SRP Park
South Carolina's Zia Cooke (1) jumps through a host of Tennessee defenders in the first half of...
No. 1 Gamecocks, Cooke top Lady Vols 74-58 for SEC title
Jags win PBC Championship
Jags repeat as Peach Belt Conference Tournament Champions