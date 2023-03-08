UGA football player visits elementary students in Grovetown, Harlem

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University of Georgia football player Marcus Washington Jr. is back in his hometown of Grovetown for spring break.

He stopped by the elementary school to read to students.

They made football-related crafts and talked about working towards their goals.

Here’s how a local player is choosing to do some good with his time off.

“Those pages in terms and words took me places I had always dreamed of going.”

It may be a page in the middle of his story, but it’s one he’ll share with them.

“You don’t really see people giving back to the community. And just just being nice and just talking to kids because, you know, sometimes they feel like they’re above that,” he said. “They may not remember everything that you say. They may not remember everything that you do, but they will remember like, ‘hey, I remember when I was six years old, and a UGA kid came to talk to us.’ That doesn’t go away. It’s just a core memory that they’ll never forget.”

“Every time we do something wrong, it not only affects us, but it affects our team and affects the people we love the most. And it also affects the image that we uphold.”

Follow your dreams and they will take you anywhere you want to go.

Washington will head to Harlem Elementary School on Thursday to read to the students there.

