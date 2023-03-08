Submit Photos/Videos
Thomson High School senior shows off his masonry skills in Atlanta

Thomson High School senior shows his masonry skills in Atlanta
Thomson High School senior shows his masonry skills in Atlanta(Contributed)
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McDuffie County student is heading to Atlanta to show off his craft.

Roydarius Hobbs is a senior at Thomson High school. He’s great with masonry and has won several competitions in the past.

His teacher says Hobbs has been on the regional competition every year since he was a freshman.

MORE | Digital learning day set Friday in Columbia County

Steven Whatley, the construction teacher, says, “It tests all their different abilities they have, the different parts of laying brick. He’ll have to lay regular bonds, then he’ll have to lay a soldier roll. So it encompasses everything you would typically see on a house.”

This is the second time Hobbs has made it to the state level, last time he got second place.

Hobbs heads to Atlanta this weekend.

