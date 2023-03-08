Sage Valley Junior Invitational set to showcase golfers’ talent

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2023 Sage Valley Junior Invitational field is finalized.

Organizers said all 10 top-ranked boys in the Golfweek Junior Rankings will participate in the tournament, and nine of the top 10 eligible girls are teeing it up at Sage Valley Golf Club.

Additionally, 14 boys and 10 girls in this year’s field have signed national letters of intent to play collegiately with some of the top names in college golf.

Some of the top-ranked players who will compete in this year’s event include Oklahoma State signee Preston Stout, the No. 1 ranked-junior boy according to Golfweek, 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis, 2022 Amateur Champion Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa and Golfweek’s No.1 girls junior player, Gianna Clemente, who Monday-qualified for three LPGA events in 2022.

Past Junior Invitational participants have included some of the top names in golf.

To view the full field, visit JuniorInvitational.com/2023-Event.

Admission to the tournament is free and open to the public March 16-18 for the days of competition.

First Tee Challenge

The invitational is expanding its support of regional First Tee chapters with the inaugural First Tee Challenge on March 12 at Sage Valley Golf Club.

Youths from surrounding First Tee chapters will participate in a round of golf on the main and par 3 courses, get inside looks at Nike, TaylorMade and Callaway tour trucks, and enjoy food trucks to close out the day.

Twenty-four high school players will tee off on the main course and 27 on the par 3 course beginning at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The Sage Valley Junior Invitational Foundation has donated over $2 million to regional First Tee chapters to advance the game of golf since the tournament’s inception in 2011.

