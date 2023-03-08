Orangeburg Co. deputies searching for suspects linked to deadly home invasion

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced investigators are seeking to identify several suspects caught on security camera footage moments before a woman was killed.

Sheriff Ravenell says during an apparent home invasion, a 33-year-old Santee woman was shot and killed in the early morning of December 27, 2022.

Investigators say footage from the Vincent Drive home showed multiple suspects exiting a vehicle that pulled up in front of the home.

The suspects were also seen on the camera approaching the home and one suspect is seen pushing the home camera system down.

“They knew the cameras were there as you can see one move directly to it to push it down,” the sheriff said. “If you have any information on these subjects, please call us.”

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the suspects or the incident to call 803-534-3550.

