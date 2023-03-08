Officials track source of Barnwell County school threats

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities said they believe recent threats to Barnwell schools have come from Texas and California.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell School District 45 are working with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to determine the origin of the rash of bomb threats received in recent weeks.

“It has been determined that the emails originated electronically from juveniles living in Texas and California,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement.

Agencies there are addressing the juveniles for their actions and trying to learn more, the sheriff’s agency said.

“As always, the safety of the students and staff in our schools are our priority and we will continue to do all we can to keep them safe,” the agency said.

A couple of weeks ago, the sheriff’s agency offered a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for bomb threats or school disruptions in the county.

Among the threats were at least two at Barnwell High and two in Williston.

