Local defendant lands in prison for $100M false tax filing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As tax day nears, an Augusta case may serve as a reminder for local filers.

After a two-day trial, Julius Williams, 70, of Augusta, was found guilty and sentenced Tuesday to prison for making a false statement, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

He filed a false 2017 tax return for more than $100 million on March 15, 2019, according to prosecutors.

He then proceeded to repeatedly call the Department of Revenue demanding payment of his refund, the district attorney said.

At trial, he took the stand and claimed he was acting righteously in God’s eyes.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Davis used cross-examination to remind him of the commandments against stealing and bearing false witness.

The defendant told jurors they would have to answer to God if they convicted him, according to the district attorney.

“The Richmond County jury did not heed his warning, and in 14 minutes delivered a guilty verdict,” the district attorney said in a statement.

The defendant was sentenced by Judge John Flythe to the maximum for the offense under Georgia law, five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.