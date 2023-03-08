Georgia is 7th most expensive state to own car, study finds
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Forbes Advisor has ranked Georgia as the seventh most expensive state to own a car after analyzing gas prices, car repair costs, car insurance rates, and monthly auto loan payments for all 50 states.
According to a report, Georgia drivers pay the fourth-highest amount for car repairs ($407.71) and have the eighth-highest average monthly auto loan payment ($590).
California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida and Alaska are the five most expensive states to own a car, according to Forbes Advisor.
Find the full report, including the methodology and infographics, here.
