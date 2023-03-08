Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Money generic
Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 local seniors
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief

Latest News

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
Crystal Kraft is fighting fentanyl in South Carolina in memory of her late son, Clifton.
‘There is no justice’: Aiken mom carries on fentanyl fight in son’s memory
Mayor Garnett Johnson holds a news conference on a plan to give him a full vote at Augusta...
State senators support plan that could boost mayor’s voting power
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Ga. lawmakers OK tax break, send budget deal to Kemp