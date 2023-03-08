Submit Photos/Videos
Fans enjoy Georgia college baseball showdown at SRP Park

On Tuesday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles hit the diamond at SRP Park in North Augusta.
By Daniel Booth
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Southern Eagles hit the diamond at SRP Park in North Augusta.

After the slow start, the Bulldogs came roaring back to win 17-11. Despite the loss, Georgia Southern still leads the all-time series 16-14.

The first time these two schools met on the diamond was in 2013.

Fans of all ages came out to see the Bulldogs and Eagles play America’s favorite pastime, and in doing so created memories that will last a lifetime.

