Digital learning day set Friday in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District reminds students and parents that Friday will be a digital learning day.

Students participating in digital learning day at school will be dismissed early, and the remainder of the day will be used for parent-teacher conferences. Early dismissal times are:

Elementary schools: 12:10 p.m.

Middle schools: 11 a.m.

High schools: 11:05 a.m.

Schools will be closed Monday for a student-teacher break, but district offices will remain open.

Normal school operations will resume Tuesday.

