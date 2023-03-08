Submit Photos/Videos
Digital learning day set Friday in Columbia County

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County Board of Education(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District reminds students and parents that Friday will be a digital learning day.

Students participating in digital learning day at school will be dismissed early, and the remainder of the day will be used for parent-teacher conferences. Early dismissal times are:

  • Elementary schools: 12:10 p.m.
  • Middle schools: 11 a.m.
  • High schools: 11:05 a.m.

Schools will be closed Monday for a student-teacher break, but district offices will remain open.

Normal school operations will resume Tuesday.

