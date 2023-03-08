Submit Photos/Videos
Cremated remains missing from Martinez funeral home

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for cremated remains that have gone missing from a funeral home in Martinez.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the McNeill Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 109 Shaw St. on Tuesday to investigate a report of theft of cremated remains.

The father of the deceased called looking for the remains, but the funeral home told him the family already picked up the remains, deputies said.

The funeral home stated that the sign-out sheet for releasing remains was also missing, and none of the employees could remember who’d picked up the remains.

The remains could have been taken between Feb. 23 and Tuesday, according to officials.

Deputies said the ex-wife of the deceased stated she did not know of anyone who could have taken them.

If you have any information about the theft, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-1044 or 706-541-4050.

