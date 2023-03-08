Columbia County Fire Rescue receives new medical equipment

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Fire Rescue has some new equipment that will help patients who have a blocked or damaged airway.

Three rescue trucks and two administrative vehicles will be equipped with UE video laryngoscopes. The scopes greatly aid with intubation, according to the agency.

The equipment will be available for the 20 paramedics with the Columbia County Fire Rescue team to use.

Over the past year, the agency also has purchased cardiac monitors and chest compression machines, plus added every drug to the rescue truck that a typical ambulance would carry.

“If we set ourselves up for success, our result will be a success,” said Lt. Jamarius Tate, emergency medical service training coordinator, “and those results are better patient care and overall outcomes for the citizens of Columbia County.”

