Aiken school leaders decide on Highland Springs rezoning

This is a rendering of the planned Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School.
This is a rendering of the planned Highland Springs Elementary and Middle School.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education decided on the Highland Springs rezoning.

For some parents, this could change their entire daily routine and route.

They’re going with option one. The board considered daily routine and route, which led to their decision.

Scenario one draws students from all four schools in Districts 1 and 2, moving students out of their current middle school to the new Highland Springs campus instead of moving them to an existing school.

While the district calls it a “win-win” situation and some parents on social media say they’re happy, others are concerned about today’s decision.

“I believe the board chose scenario one because it balances the needs of areas two and three,” said Lanc Richards, MGT Consulting. “We looked at travel time. We looked at just the student population. Those population centers, where we could take buses and where we could travel.”

For the zone locators, click HERE.

