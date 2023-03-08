Aiken school leaders decide on Highland Springs rezoning

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Board of Education decided on the Highland Springs rezoning.

For some parents, this could change their entire daily routine and route.

They’re going with option one. The board considered daily routine and route, which led to their decision.

Scenario one draws students from all four schools in Districts 1 and 2, moving students out of their current middle school to the new Highland Springs campus instead of moving them to an existing school.

While the district calls it a “win-win” situation and some parents on social media say they’re happy, others are concerned about today’s decision.

“I believe the board chose scenario one because it balances the needs of areas two and three,” said Lanc Richards, MGT Consulting. “We looked at travel time. We looked at just the student population. Those population centers, where we could take buses and where we could travel.”

