Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken physical therapist uses music to help patients

Aiken physical therapist uses music to help patients
Aiken physical therapist uses music to help patients(WRDW/WAGT)
By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A physical therapist assistant in Aiken is helping patients move with a little music therapy.

We visited Anchor Post-Acute rehab facility to learn more about how it’s been working out.

“I love them to death, I’ll sing for them just as good as I’d sing if I was at the Staples Center. I think that it’s beautiful I just enjoy hearing him so much they’re here for physical therapy,” Curtis Muldrow, the facility’s physical therapist, said.

MORE | Officials track source of Barnwell County school threats

But Muldrow is giving them a little music therapy too.

Muldrow says, “If I’m working with a patient, and they’re not feeling like doing anything today, I kind of distract from the pressure of having to work, and I’m like, let’s sing a song.”

He’s always loved music. Muldrow taught himself how to play piano.

“Hahahaha I’ve always had my voice, my mom said I came out of the womb singing,” Muldrow says.

MORE | Aiken school leaders decide on Highland Springs rezoning

It didn’t take long for him to find an old piano at his new job. Ever since he’s been putting on impromptu concerts and bringing out lots of joy.

“I don’t care where I am, if God gave me this gift to share it, I’m gonna share it,” Muldrow says.

Muldrow says he’s also played in churches and with some bands.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are...
70-year-old woman shot dead in home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood
Holly Worley
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Richard Whitaker
Husband reported Aiken killing, turned self in, police say

Latest News

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson is spearheading this initiative and has been since the...
First look at mental health initiative report in Richmond County
Thomson High School senior shows his masonry skills in Atlanta
Thomson High School senior shows off his masonry skills in Atlanta
Barnwell High School, Barnwell, S.C.
Officials track source of Barnwell County school threats
Columbia County Board of Education
Digital learning day set Friday in Columbia County