Aiken physical therapist uses music to help patients

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A physical therapist assistant in Aiken is helping patients move with a little music therapy.

We visited Anchor Post-Acute rehab facility to learn more about how it’s been working out.

“I love them to death, I’ll sing for them just as good as I’d sing if I was at the Staples Center. I think that it’s beautiful I just enjoy hearing him so much they’re here for physical therapy,” Curtis Muldrow, the facility’s physical therapist, said.

But Muldrow is giving them a little music therapy too.

Muldrow says, “If I’m working with a patient, and they’re not feeling like doing anything today, I kind of distract from the pressure of having to work, and I’m like, let’s sing a song.”

He’s always loved music. Muldrow taught himself how to play piano.

“Hahahaha I’ve always had my voice, my mom said I came out of the womb singing,” Muldrow says.

It didn’t take long for him to find an old piano at his new job. Ever since he’s been putting on impromptu concerts and bringing out lots of joy.

“I don’t care where I am, if God gave me this gift to share it, I’m gonna share it,” Muldrow says.

Muldrow says he’s also played in churches and with some bands.

