Husband arrested after 70-year-old woman slain in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police have arrested the husband of a 70-year-old woman who was shot to death at her home in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood.

Richard Whitaker, 70, was being held Wednesday in Aiken County jail on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say deputies were dispatched to 1404 Woodbine Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Ruth Ann Whitaker, 70, inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the victim Whitaker was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry.

The shooting disrupted the calm in the well-known neighborhood filled with late-1980s homes near the Houndslake Country Club and golf course.

As police lights flashed on the road lines with large, wooded lots, curious neighbors came out to ask what was going on.

This was the scene on March 8, 2023, at 1404 Woodbine Road, a day after Ruth Ann Whitaker was shot to death there. (WRDW)

The shooting death is among dozens that have swept the CSRA in the past year, claiming more than 80 lives since mid-April .

Authorities have blamed most of those crimes on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

But Tuesday’s case doesn’t quite fit that same profile, more closely resembling the handful of domestic slayings, some of which have also involved seniors.

Among them, a 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death in January outside Harlem, and her 82-year-old husband was arrested after he called authorities.

And in May, a 65-year-old Trenton woman was strangled to death by her boyfriend, who then died of a heart attack while trying to bury her body in their yard.

