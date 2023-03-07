Which bills are moving forward and which ones aren’t at Ga. Capitol

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers pushed through a flurry of bills before a key deadline Monday, the last day for legislation to pass either the House or Senate and advance to the other legislative chamber for consideration this year.

Proposals that didn’t pass Monday could still be resurrected later this year, but it becomes more difficult.

SPORTS BETTING: Georgia lawmakers are again spurning plans to legalize sports betting. They’re rejecting an effort that had been pushed by Atlanta’s sports teams and business leaders. The state Senate on Monday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed voters to decide whether to legalize sports gambling. The state House never took up a bill that would have authorized sports gambling without such an amendment. The measures in both houses failed to advance by a Monday deadline to pass out of their original chamber. That makes it unlikely any sports gambling measure will pass this year.

GENDER: The Georgia Senate has passed a bill to bar some kinds of gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18. All Republican senators voted for the bill. They’re overriding pleas against the measure from a Democratic senator who is the mother of a transgender son. The bill advances to the House for more debate. It would ban most gender-confirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for people under 18. However, unlike laws adopted in some states, it would still allow doctors to prescribe medicines to block puberty. It’s is part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows.

HATE CRIMES: Lawmakers in the Georgia House have voted to define antisemitism in state law, a move supporters say would help identify hate crimes and illegal discrimination targeting Jewish people. The measure was approved Monday, a few weeks after some suburban Atlanta residents found anti-Jewish flyers in their driveways. House Bill 30 would adopt as Georgia law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism as a “perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.” Lawmakers opposing the measure say they fear it would infringe on free speech rights. Democratic Rep. Esther Panitch, Georgia’s only Jewish legislator, says the definition is necessary because authorities aren’t always certain what constitutes antisemitism.

