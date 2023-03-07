Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What you need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Augusta

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day(WRDW)
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to go out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, here are some events you can attend and everything you need to know.

MORE | Augusta leaders consider covering security cost for St. Patrick’s Day parade

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

You can start your celebration with the 45th St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Augusta.

This annual parade is organized by the Irish American Heritage Society. Enjoy a day filled with fun, music, and beautiful floats.

The parade is free and for all ages. The route will leave at Seventh and Telfair, head up Telfair Street and turn right onto 11th Street, then turn right onto Broad Street, where the parade will end at Sixth Street.

Floats and participants with then turn right onto Sixth and head back into the James Brown Arena parking lot, where participants may safely offload.

Participants may begin lining up at 11 a.m. in the James Brown Arena parking lot. Be prepared to show your receipt or registration either printed or mobile. The participant entry fee is $25.

The society asks participants to please not offload passengers on the parade route.

MORE | Lawmakers clearing the way for new vote on rebuilding James Brown Arena

St. Patrick’s Shuffle 5K

Fort Gordon is planning a St. Patrick’s Shuffle 5K. This 5K is a timed, fun run that will orientate through the Fort Gordon Disc Golf Course and is considered a trail run.

The run will be on March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon starting at 39th Street near the dog park.

To register please go to the website.

St. Patrick’s Family Fun Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Pedal Pub Augusta on March 18 from 2-6 p.m.

Pedal Pub Express rides, food trucks, and a free sandwich when you: share their post, add or like Pedal Pub on social media, like their post and tag your friends on Facebook.

The St. Patrick’s ride will begin at 305 12th St. in downtown Augusta.

Savannah River Brewing Co.

Join Savannah River Brewing Company for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The brewery will be opening up early and serving food from Fuse Mobile. Plus, they will be releasing a variety of Irish beers to get you in the spirit.

The event will be on March 17 starting at noon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Money generic
Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 local seniors
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief

Latest News

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Dinosaur Adventure 2023
From dinosaurs to wrestlers to soft pop, the local shows go on
Reithoffer Shows bring back all of your favorite fair rides, food, and games are back.
Family-friendly festival fun planned during Aiken Fest
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Report of gunfire by officer investigated in Aiken County