What you need to know to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to go out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, here are some events you can attend and everything you need to know.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

You can start your celebration with the 45th St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17 beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Augusta.

This annual parade is organized by the Irish American Heritage Society. Enjoy a day filled with fun, music, and beautiful floats.

The parade is free and for all ages. The route will leave at Seventh and Telfair, head up Telfair Street and turn right onto 11th Street, then turn right onto Broad Street, where the parade will end at Sixth Street.

Floats and participants with then turn right onto Sixth and head back into the James Brown Arena parking lot, where participants may safely offload.

Participants may begin lining up at 11 a.m. in the James Brown Arena parking lot. Be prepared to show your receipt or registration either printed or mobile. The participant entry fee is $25.

The society asks participants to please not offload passengers on the parade route.

St. Patrick’s Shuffle 5K

Fort Gordon is planning a St. Patrick’s Shuffle 5K. This 5K is a timed, fun run that will orientate through the Fort Gordon Disc Golf Course and is considered a trail run.

The run will be on March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon starting at 39th Street near the dog park.

To register please go to the website.

St. Patrick’s Family Fun Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Pedal Pub Augusta on March 18 from 2-6 p.m.

Pedal Pub Express rides, food trucks, and a free sandwich when you: share their post, add or like Pedal Pub on social media, like their post and tag your friends on Facebook.

The St. Patrick’s ride will begin at 305 12th St. in downtown Augusta.

Savannah River Brewing Co.

Join Savannah River Brewing Company for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The brewery will be opening up early and serving food from Fuse Mobile. Plus, they will be releasing a variety of Irish beers to get you in the spirit.

The event will be on March 17 starting at noon.

