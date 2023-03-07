Washington County deputies search for escaped Baldwin County inmate

OCONEE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An escaped Baldwin County inmate has led the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies on an overnight search for more than 16 hours.

William Knight was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white striped pants. He’s 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds.

Knight is considered dangerous but is not known to be armed.

Authorities say Knight stole a Honda Civic, which he later abandoned in Oconee.

Deputies say Knight was last seen in the area of Indian Trail Road and Highway 272.

If anyone has any information on Knight’s location or sees someone matching his description, please call 911.

