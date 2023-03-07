Submit Photos/Videos
Student artwork on display at Columbia County libraries

Columbia County Library
Columbia County Library(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Libraries in Columbia County held an opening reception for a new exhibit showcasing students’ artwork from throughout the school district.

The art will be on display through the end of March.

MORE | Augusta University unveils sculpture for 45 years with Forest Hills Golf Club

You can see it at the Grovetown, Harlem, and Columbia County libraries. The pieces were made by students of all grade levels.

