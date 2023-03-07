Student artwork on display at Columbia County libraries

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Libraries in Columbia County held an opening reception for a new exhibit showcasing students’ artwork from throughout the school district.

The art will be on display through the end of March.

You can see it at the Grovetown, Harlem, and Columbia County libraries. The pieces were made by students of all grade levels.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.