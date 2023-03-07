Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

State senators support plan that could boost mayor’s voting power

Mayor Garnett Johnson holds a news conference on a plan to give him a full vote at Augusta Commission meetings.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - State senators approved a bill to give Richmond County voters the decision on whether the mayor should get a full vote on the Augusta Commission.

Approving the bill 32-22 Monday as they rushed to meet an important deadline, senators sent the measure to the House. If approved there, it would go to Gov Brian Kemp for his signature, and then the decision would be in voters’ hands.

Right now, the mayor can only cast a vote to break a tie, resulting in strategies among commission members that can keep the mayor from voting.

ALSO AT THE GEORGIA CAPITOL:

Most recently, this happened when an abstention during a commission meeting avoided a tie and blocked Mayor Garnett Johnson from voting on an ambulance contract with Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service. Ultimately, this means the state is picking an ambulance provider for the city.

The plan was unveiled nearly two weeks ago in a letter signed by Johnson and commission members Alvin Mason, Brandon Garrett, Catherine Smith McKnight, Sean Frantom and Wayne Guilfoyle.

“This is not an ask for expanded powers or authority over the City Administrator or any other personnel,” said a statement from Johnson’s office. “This is simply an ask for a more balanced structure of power which Mayor Johnson believes will help get things done for our constituents.”

Senate Bill 231 was introduced by state Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, and Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
Money generic
Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 local seniors
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in...
Ga. lawmakers OK tax break, send budget deal to Kemp
Youth in handcuffs
Georgia House votes to prosecute 17-year-olds as juveniles
Georgia Capitol
Which bills are moving forward and which ones aren’t at Ga. Capitol
Mental Health in teens
‘It’s long overdue’ Georgia mental health bill would expand access to care