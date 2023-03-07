Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
Money generic
Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 local seniors
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief

Latest News

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 alive; 1 in custody
A neighbor of Joe Mixon's says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing “NERF...
Bengals player’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks
Now that the weather has started to warm up, several local events have announced dates you will...
This week starts the beginning of events to add to your calendar
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong