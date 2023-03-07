Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina State Fair announces increase in scholarship funds

By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina State Fair announced a 67% increase in awards for its 2023 annual Ride of Your Life Scholarship program.

For the first time in over a decade, the individual award amount per student has increased from $6,000 to $10,000. The application deadline is quickly approaching, and fair officials encourage high school seniors in South Carolina to apply by the March 15 deadline.

“We are proud that this year, the S.C. State Fair will award half a million dollars in scholarships to college students across South Carolina. Our commitment has always been to education and making an impact on future generations. We are honored to expand this program and create more opportunities for each of our scholarship recipients,” says Cantey Heath Jr., fair board president.

Scholarships will be awarded to 50 high school seniors across South Carolina and will be paid out at $2,500 per year over four years. Students pursuing two-year degrees will receive $2,500 per year over two years.

The scholarship funds must be used at a South Carolina university, college, or institution and may cover tuition or other educational expenses such as on-campus housing, a computer, or textbooks.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need and completeness of the application. Recipients must retain a 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and enroll in no less than 30 credit hours each academic year to receive funding for that year.

Prospective scholars and parents can learn more at the state fair scholarship website.

