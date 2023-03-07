Proposed changes to Aiken voting districts raise concern for residents

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Only a few residents showed up as Aiken city planners got feedback on new voting districts.

The new map will change voting lines in the city, trying to follow the one-person, one-vote principle. If approved, all districts within the city could see some change.

“New doesn’t trump old, history doesn’t trump new there has to be a combination of both,” said Carolyn Chapman, District 1 resident.

It’s the lines that move every 10 years.

“I would say tweaking is probably the best word for this,” she said.

Richard Johnson Jr. is another District 1 resident. He said, “I’ve seen the changes from 1956 to today. And it’s tremendous.”

District 1 kicked voters to bordering districts.

Chapman said: “There has been some loss. When you start moving away from a compact area, you start capturing voters that are a little farther away.”

It wasn’t the only district out with the old.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said: “The biggest change was District 4, which is a portion of Woodside, which saw the greatest growth. District 4 had to lose around 1,300 people to bring it in line and size with other districts.”

While some districts were overflowing, 2, 3, and 6 posted “people wanted” signs outside their border.

“Two of our districts had a large number are faster growth than the other districts. We needed to adjust the lines,” he said.

Williams said: “I think Aiken is the kind of place that it can be for everybody. And not just a very, very small segment of people.”

District 5 was an ebb and flow of people coming and going.

Johnson said: “I really expected more people. But I guess everybody’s apparently satisfied with what they see.”

But it’s still changing ... all the same.

Williams said: “Just to have things remain the same. I just believe a city will die like that.”

