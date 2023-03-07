A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A big day at the Georgia State Capitol as lawmakers worked well into the night on Crossover Day, which marks the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two legislative chambers.
A number of bills made progress, while others did not.
Senate Bill 140 passed on Monday evening with 33 in favor and 22 opposed. Senate Bill 140 prohibits certain surgical procedures that could be performed on minors in the treatment of gender dysphoria.
SB 158 passed with a unanimous 56-0 vote.
There was a celebration by many as HB30 moved along.
What’s on the House of Representatives’ agenda? Read the calendar here
The bill would create a legal definition of anti-Semitism.
Those standing behind the bill applauded the bipartisan support, saying this is a big deal because it shows Georgia is standing against hate.
“This bill is incredibly important because the Jewish community is often targeted in ways that are not easily recognizable as anti-Semitism,” Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center in Atlanta, said. “Recent studies have found over half of Americans do not know what anti-Semitism means and you can’t fight something if you cannot define it.”
Here is the Senate’s full Crossover Day calendar
When Georgia lawmakers convened back in January, legislative leaders published a schedule that also committed the General Assembly to adjourn on Wednesday, March 29.
The House also voted to prosecute 17-year-olds as juveniles, though the proposed age change wouldn’t apply to those with violent felonies.
RELATED:
- Sports betting in Georgia dealt a setback in state Senate
- Georgia lawmakers introduce online sports betting bill
- Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia
- Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms
Senate Bill 10 would create penalties for individuals found guilty of “knowingly attending and facilitating an illegal drag race or a laying drags exhibition,”
RELATED:
- Atlanta police chief, mayor share details of weekend street-racing arrests
- Atlanta police crackdown on reckless driving, illegal street racing
- Street racing in Gwinnett County could leave you with no wheels for a month
Full coverage of this year’s Georgia General Assembly
Here’s a look at some of the other issues that lawmakers have already tackled:
- Senate passes bill reforming Georgia’s foster care custody
- Bill proposed to protect students from gun violence in Georgia schools
- New State Senate bill would ban booting of vehicles in Georgia
- Court clerks may soon be banned from keeping passport processing fees
- Georgia lawmakers push to legally define antisemitism, increase penalties
- Georgia Senate passes bill to discipline prosecutors
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.