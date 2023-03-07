Learn about spring birds, wildflowers at the Phinizy Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like spring with flowers blooming and lots of pollen.

But with the new season comes some new classes at the Phinizy Center. We talked to the education director to learn more about the programs teaching nature lovers about what spring has to offer.

“Everything’s happening. Spring’s a busy time of year,” said Ruth Mead.

Mead is seeing all the changes around the park.

“This time of year, the birds are busy building nests and raising chicks, so we’re looking at different breeding behavior,” she said.

Flowers are also starting to bloom all over.

“We look at everything in the community of the forest, from the bigger trees to some beautiful wildflowers,” said Mead.

Now you have a chance to learn more about what’s happening.

Mead is getting ready to teach two spring-related adult classes.

One focuses on birds and another on wildflowers.

“It’s just a very relaxing time to come out and join a class, be with some great people, and see what’s happening in our natural world and how we might be better stewards of it,” she said.

Nature is coming alive, and the Phinizy Center is ready to teach you about it.

Mead says the classes will happen at the center, but they’ll also take trips around the area.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.