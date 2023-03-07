Here’s how you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - St. Patrick’s Day is nearly here, and there will be events for everyone.

You have a few selections to choose from such as the St. Patty’s Parade, the Augusta Common’s celebration and much more.

St. Patrick’s Day parade

You can start your celebration with the 45th St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 17 beginning at 2 p.m. in downtown Augusta.

This annual parade is organized by the Irish American Heritage Society. Enjoy a day filled with fun, music, and beautiful floats.

Last year’s parade had more than 100 entries and thousands of spectators, local bars and restaurants experienced a 300% increase in sales last year, according to the Irish American Heritage Society.

“We look forward to hosting another successful parade again this year,” says Tyler Snead, chairman of the society.

The parade is free and for all ages. The route will leave at Seventh and Telfair, head up Telfair Street and turn right onto 11th Street, then turn right onto Broad Street, where the parade will end at Sixth Street.

Floats and participants with then turn right onto Sixth and head back into the James Brown Arena parking lot, where participants may safely offload.

Participants may begin lining up at 11 a.m. in the James Brown Arena parking lot. Be prepared to show your receipt or registration either printed or mobile. The participant entry fee is $25.

The society asks participants to please not offload passengers on the parade route.

For more information about the parade, go to the society’s website.

Augusta Common celebration

After the parade, stop by the Augusta Common from 4-11 p.m. for fun for the entire family, including live entertainment, fun zone, food and drinks and vendors.

For more information, call 706-821-1754 or go to the website.

Savannah River Brewing Co.

Join Savannah River Brewing Co. for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

The brewery will be opening up early and serving food from Fuse Mobile. Plus, they will be releasing a variety of Irish beers to get you in the spirit.

The event will be on March 17 starting at noon.

Riverwatch Brewery

Join Riverwatch Brewery for its holiday celebration including a children’s music session, a bounce house, special drinks for the under-age and non-drinking attendants, and special brews.

The Black Lotus Cuisine will be serving food and Augusta Pop Company will keep you cool with their popsicles.

Check out the event page for more information.

Sarge’s Soda Shop

Sarge’s Soda Shop is hosting a family-fun event with characters, drinks and treats, with free face-painting for kids in Grovetown from 4 to 7 p.m. at the shop.

Fleet Feet St. Patty’s Fun Run

Join Fleet Feet Augusta for a family friendly St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run/Walk at 6 p.m. on March 17 at the North Augusta Amphitheater. Along with running, Fleet Feet will be out with demo shoes, kids activities, and TapTruck2state will be on site. Kids activities include bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and games. While the kids are busy enjoy a beverage from TapTruck2state, first 75 participants to check in will get their first beer on Fleet Feet.

For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page.

Palmetto Stables St. Patty’s Picnic

Join Palmetto Stables on the farm for a picnic, with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed lunch, go on a farm tour to meet the animals, play games, and take a hay ride. There will also be a scavenger hunt with prizes. Each guest will receive a souvenir pic to remember the day. The event will be held on March 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person, and chaperones must have a ticket. Menu provided upon request. To purchase tickets, go to the Eventbrite website.

St. Patrick’s Family Fun Day

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Pedal Pub Augusta on March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Pedal Pub Express rides, food trucks, and a free sandwich when you: share their post, add or like Pedal Pub on social media, like their post and tag your friends on Facebook.

The St. Patrick’s ride will begin at 305 12th St. in downtown Augusta.

