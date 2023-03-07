Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia bill could add the additional payment for electric vehicle owners

On Tuesday, EV leaders met at the State Capitol for EV Education Day. They showcased some of the latest electric models- the Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y, Rivian R1, Ford F150 Lightning, and Chevy Bolt.
Anne Blair with the Electrification Commission said she supports several parts of the bill.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
The leaders discussed important bills that are still alive in the state legislature. This includes House Bill 406. The bill passed unanimously in the State House and now heads to the Senate for a vote.

“It is laying the foundation to further support the reliability that there will be infrastructure throughout our major corridors,” said Blair.

The legislation aims to regulate electricity in electric vehicles. The Bill would allow the state to collect a motor fuel excise tax upon the sale and use of electricity from public charging stations. The bill also requires EV owners to pay for their electricity by kilowatt-hour rather than the time spent at charging stations.

$135 million of federal funding was allocated to expand EV charging stations throughout the state.

James Marlow with the Southface Institute said with the major expansions happening in the state, Georgia could lead the nation in electric expansion.

“We can make those devices, make the vehicles, and make the batteries. If we can do that we keep the money in the state and we have a truly circular economy, where we are making those things, we see the benefits of those jobs and the tax digests,” said Marlow.

The bill passed the first test and now it is headed for another vote in the Senate. If it passes there, those changes would not take effect until 2025.

