Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Father charged after 3-year-old child critically injured in pit bull attack, police say

A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a...
A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a neighborhood, authorities say.(400tmax via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in Tennessee Monday night.

The Memphis Police Department reports officers were called to a neighborhood regarding a person being bitten by a dog around 5 p.m.

Police said they found that five pit bulls attacked a 3-year-old child who suffered critical injuries.

WMC reports the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition where the staff was able to stabilize the toddler’s vital signs.

Authorities said they charged the child’s father, Kendale Taylor, with child endangerment.

Additionally, Memphis Animal Services issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain the dogs.

Police said the pit bulls involved were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
You take a picture to preserve a memory, but Edgardo Coscia isn’t a man Aspen LeBlanc likes to...
I-TEAM: Thousands of felony charges dropped by local judges
Money generic
Cyber-crooks get nearly $90K from 2 local seniors
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief

Latest News

Police in California were called on a person dressed up as the "Scream" killer to promote the...
Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume
Learn about spring birds, wildflowers at the Phinizy Center
In this courtroom sketch, Sayfullo Saipov, center, speaks with one of his defense attorneys...
Prosecutor seeks death for man in New York bike path attack
Police in California were called on a "suspicious person" dressed as the killer from the...
Multiple people call police on 'suspicious person' dressed in 'Scream' costume
City funding security for downtown events
Augusta leaders OK security cost for St. Patrick’s Day parade, Juneteenth celebration