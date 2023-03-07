Family-friendly festival fun planned during Aiken Fest
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Fest, presented by Reithoffer Shows, will bring more than 20 of your favorite fair rides, food, and games from March 9-19 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds.
Gates/ticket information:
- Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (children 5 years and younger free)
- Unlimited rides (includes gate admission): $20 (weekdays), $30 (weekends)
- Unlimited rides passes purchased online are $20 for all days
- There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
- Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closing is crowd-dependent.
For more information, go to Aiken Fest’s website or go to the Aiken Fest Facebook Page.
