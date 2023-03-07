Submit Photos/Videos
Driver sentenced in deadly Aiken hit-and-run crash

31-year-old Holly Worley of Graniteville was arrested and charged.(Source: The Aiken Department of Public Safety)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Graniteville woman has been sentenced to prison for a hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured another.

As a result of a plea, Holly Worley was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison, suspended to four years with five years of probation for the fatality, according to authorities. She was also sentenced to one year for the injury, according to authorities. The sentences will run concurrently.

The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. July 31 in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street, according to authorities.

Deputies say a woman and a man were walking west near the eastbound lane of Richland Avenue when the pair was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries, while the woman, 20-year-old Alexa Little of Louisville, ga., died at the scene.

Worley was ultimately arrested.

