From dinosaurs to wrestlers to soft pop, the local shows go on

Now that the weather has started to warm up, several local events have announced dates you will want to add to your calendar for the rest of the year.
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
To kick off, starting this weekend the Dinosaur Adventure will be the first family-friendly event available to the public.

The Dinosaur Adventure indoor show will be held at the James Brown Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

The adventure will transform the arena into a prehistoric robotic exhibit that includes adult and baby dinosaurs, activities, fossil searches, Jurassic jeeps races, prehistoric bounce obstacle courses, dinosaur rides and more.

Hours:

  • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours. Purchase your tickets online. Prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities but will exclude face painting and the mining area. Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Dinosaur Adventure isn’t the only event to mark on your calendar. On Friday, tickets will go on sale for three other local events.

At the James Brown Arena, the WWE Supershow returns to Augusta for one night only on May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The event will present all your favorite superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown.

The event will feature The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The Usos, Austin Theory, Drew McIntyre, and more.

Buy your tickets online, prices will start at $23 and go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

You can also buy tickets Friday for a performance by the soft-rock duo Air Supply on July 8.

Air Supply will perform for one night only at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online and at the Queensborough Box Office at the center.

Air Supply consists of English-born co-lead vocalist and guitarist Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock.

Tickets will also be available starting Friday for The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute, an event that will show in December at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

The Fab Four 2023 tour will bring their all-new show to the stage on Dec. 10.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. and are available online and at the Queensborough Box Office at the performing arts center.

Also on the schedule is the return of the AugustaCon-ComicCon on May 6 at the DoubleTree Hotel.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with kids admitted free and free parking.

The show will have more than 80 exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, records, sports cards, wrestling, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel.

For more information and tickets, visit http://www.theaugustacon.com.

