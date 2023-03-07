Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The warmest day of the upcoming week will be Tuesday as a strong 10 to 15 mph breeze pumps in very warm air from the west ahead of our next cold front. This front will not have enough moisture to result in any rain in the CSRA, but it will deliver a shot of seasonably mild air for the second half of the week. Highs Tuesday ahead of the front will be in the low 80s.

Dry and noticeably cooler weather can be expected Wednesday, but there may be some clouds around with highs in the middle to upper 60s and morning lows in the middle 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Clouds will increase Thursday as our next rain maker approaches from the west. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-60s. A few light showers are possible Thursday, but rain chances are much higher Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday looks dry behind the front with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. An isolated shower is possible late in the day Sunday as another front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the mid-60s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

