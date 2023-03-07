Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Fire risk again Wednesday. Rain likely late Thursday through Friday. Cooler outlook rest of the week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be cooler tonight and drop to the low 40s by early Wednesday. Winds overnight will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph.

Dry and noticeably cooler weather can be expected Wednesday. A few clouds will pass by late in the day and highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Very dry air will be in place which will bring an elevated fire risk across the CSRA during the day.

Clouds will increase Thursday as our next rain maker approaches from the west. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s. A few light showers are possible Thursday, but rain chances are much higher Thursday night through Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s. Rain could be heavy at times.

Saturday looks dry behind the front with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will be possible again Sunday as another front moves through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

