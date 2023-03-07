Chick-fil-A announces new location in North Augusta off Exit 5

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s good news for Chick-fil-A fans in North Augusta, the franchise recently announced a new location off Exit 5.

The new location will be at the intersection of Walnut Lane and Edgefield Road. The owner says commercial and residential growth near Exit 5 is a big reason they want to open another location in that area.

Customers who live nearby are excited to have a more convenient option.

Jonathan Dawkins, the owner and operator of North Augusta Chick-fil-A, says, “I just spoke with several that are in the drive-through line right now who said “we can’t wait till you come to Exit 5 because that’s where we live” and then, of course, we’ve got Edgefield County and just a lot of people that may not get to experience Chick-fil-A as often as they want to, so we are excited to bring it a little closer to them.”

There is no definite timeline on when that will be open but they are aiming for early 2024. And Dawkins says after 20 years of having one location in town, it is a pleasure to be able to serve more customers.

