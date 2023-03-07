Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Venue owner waves gun at wedding guests

The owner of a wedding venue in Florida was caught on camera waving a gun at wedding guests. (Credit: WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WSVN) - A wedding DJ documented the tense moments at a wedding reception in Florida when the owner of the venue demanded that guests leave as he waved a gun around.

Jonathan Campo was the DJ at a wedding reception held at Cielo Farms, a wedding venue in Florida, on Thursday night.

Campo says a worker demanded that he turn off the music for fear of noise complaints, rushed at him three times and spilled a drink on his equipment, even though he had turned the music down.

“My honest perspective because I’ve done so many weddings is, I think you should know the way your employees are handling the situation because it’s not a good representation for the business,” Campo said.

Moments later, Campo said a man walked into the hall and took out a gun from a brown pouch. It is an image that he cannot get out of his mind.

Campo said he took out his phone and began recording the gun-wielding man.

“He just started brandishing the gun everywhere, at everybody, put it at my uncle’s face, put it at my cousin who got married, the bride, put it at her head, waved it at her husband’s head,” he said.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the location around 11 p.m.

Campo said it was a traumatic event.

“It just went from being like an amazing event that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life to an event that you’re really going to remember for the rest of your life for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Campo said he and a bridesmaid were injured during the incident.

“One of the bridesmaids was actually punched in the face and had a contusion,” he said.

Miguel Rodriguez Albisu and Christian Sergio Rafart were arrested and face multiple charges. Albisu faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ken Padowitz, Albisu’s attorney, said his client is “not guilty.”

“When the evidence comes out in this case and what actually happened prior to that tape rolling, I believe that it’s going to show my client is, in fact, not guilty and will be exonerated of any criminal wrongdoings whatsoever on that evening,” he said.

Since the video went viral, others have complained about the owners.

Edward Faria was the best man at Thursday’s wedding and was there when the incident happened.

“In the past four months, they’ve shut like six parties down early to get people out of there,” Faria said. “Most of the time, they don’t even provide signed contracts. It’s more verbal agreements.”

The property is zoned rural residential, so it is unclear if they can even have a commercial business.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief
Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at...
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County
Nathan Millard
Missing Georgia man’s body found in Louisiana vacant lot

Latest News

The Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines.
Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines
MM
We take a look at a robot dog!
Man accused of burning down Burke County mobile home
Cuatro estadounidenses fueron secuestrados en Mexico.
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 are alive
MM
March is Women's History Month!