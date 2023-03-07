Authorities investigate death in Aiken’s Houndslake neighborhood

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety officers on Tuesday evening were investigating a death in the Houndslake neighborhood.

A large number of officers and the coroner’s staff were at a home in the 1400 block of Woodbine Road around 5:20 p.m., according to a witness.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety told News 12 that officers were investigating a death at the location, but they could not provide further details, such as whether it was a homicide.

News 12 has a crew on the way.

