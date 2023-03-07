Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Crews battle Aiken County’s 3rd house fire in 2 days

Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at 4035 Boxing Kat Court.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken crews battled a structure fire Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Retro Drive, at least the third house fire in two days in Aiken County.

The call came in at 8:18 a.m.

According to officials, the structure was a vacant mobile home.

The incident came a day after two other house fires in Aiken County, birth in the North Augusta area.

A single-wide mobile home was destroyed Monday afternoon in a fire at 4035 Boxing Kat Court, just west of Cherokee Drive and a few blocks north of Jefferson Davis Highway.

No one was home at the time.

The fire burned just feet away from about 10 propane tanks at a trailer next door.

Earlier Monday, Aiken County crews also battle a structure fire on Lismore Court around 4:13 a.m.

The short cul-de-sac is just east of Edgefield Road and north of Interstate 20.

There were no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Raycom Media
State officials have picked new ambulance provider, mayor says
Augusta city leaders and ambulance service Gold Cross have gone back and forth trying to get a...
Deputies want to talk to man after ambulance theft
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
2 local inmates die within 2 hours – including concrete truck thief
Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at...
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County
Nathan Millard
Missing Georgia man’s body found in Louisiana vacant lot

Latest News

MM
March is Women's History Month!
PGA golfer talks new AU sculpture
PGA golfer talks new AU sculpture
Proposed changes to Aiken voting districts raise concern for residents
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol