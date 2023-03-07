Crews battle Aiken County’s 3rd house fire in 2 days

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken crews battled a structure fire Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Retro Drive, at least the third house fire in two days in Aiken County.

The call came in at 8:18 a.m.

According to officials, the structure was a vacant mobile home.

The incident came a day after two other house fires in Aiken County, birth in the North Augusta area.

A single-wide mobile home was destroyed Monday afternoon in a fire at 4035 Boxing Kat Court, just west of Cherokee Drive and a few blocks north of Jefferson Davis Highway.

No one was home at the time.

The fire burned just feet away from about 10 propane tanks at a trailer next door.

Earlier Monday, Aiken County crews also battle a structure fire on Lismore Court around 4:13 a.m.

The short cul-de-sac is just east of Edgefield Road and north of Interstate 20.

There were no reports of injuries.

