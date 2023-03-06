Woman accused of firing at victim during weekend dispute

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after firing a gun at another woman in a dispute that the victim said was centered on a boyfriend, according to deputies.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Spruce Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Shy’anna Freeman, 23, was detained and placed in the back of the patrol car, according to deputies.

The victim told deputies she and Freeman got into a verbal altercation because Freeman thought she was talking to her boyfriend, according to authorities.

There was a physical fight in front of the residence, deputies said.

The victim stated Freeman went back in the house, only to return with a firearm that she fired at the victim a few times, deputies said.

The victim wasn’t hit.

A witness said she got the gun away from Freeman for safekeeping, according to deputies.

Freeman told deputies the verbal altercation did happen, but it escalated because the victim broke her living room window. Deputies did find damage to the window.

Freeman was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault, according to authorities.

