Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman accused of firing at victim during weekend dispute

Shy'anna Freeman
Shy'anna Freeman(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested after firing a gun at another woman in a dispute that the victim said was centered on a boyfriend, according to deputies.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Spruce Street, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center

Upon deputies’ arrival, Shy’anna Freeman, 23, was detained and placed in the back of the patrol car, according to deputies.

The victim told deputies she and Freeman got into a verbal altercation because Freeman thought she was talking to her boyfriend, according to authorities.

There was a physical fight in front of the residence, deputies said.

The victim stated Freeman went back in the house, only to return with a firearm that she fired at the victim a few times, deputies said.

The victim wasn’t hit.

MORE | Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens

A witness said she got the gun away from Freeman for safekeeping, according to deputies.

Freeman told deputies the verbal altercation did happen, but it escalated because the victim broke her living room window. Deputies did find damage to the window.

Freeman was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Davis
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County coroner’s investigates inmate death
Crews just after midday Monday were fighting a fire at a mobile home that was fully on fire at...
Crews battle 2nd structure fire of the day in Aiken County
Erik Adam Bodie
Concrete truck theft suspect kills himself in Columbia County jail

Latest News

Savannah River Brewing has been brewing extra for six weeks to prepare for this year’s...
Augusta leaders consider covering security cost for Saint Patrick’s Day parade
AU, Forest Hills Golf Club unveil new sculpture
AU, Forest Hills Golf Club unveil new sculpture
Burke County HS student
Burke County High student heads to big livestock competition
Red Cross says rural communities struggle to find storm resources