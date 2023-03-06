What the Tech: Forest app helps users take a break from screens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forest is a new smartphone app for iPhone and Android devices that can prevent users from using apps that demand attention.

The Forest app is to help you continue the Global Days of Unplugging that was March 3 and 4.

The goal is to encourage and motivate people to take a break from their phones and computer screens. Going unplugged is easier said than done. Even when you’re trying to focus on a project without needing your phone, notifications and plain old curiosity make us pick up the phone for just a peek.

That peek can cost us hours thanks to the endless feeds from TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media apps that earn revenue based on how long their users stay engaged.

What we all need is a little motivation and maybe a roadblock.

The app asks you to set up any focus times you need such as work, study, nap, and exercise. Then you select only the apps that can interrupt you during that time.

For example, when you’re writing choose to only allow yourself to use and see notifications from apps that help you write. Evernote, Canva, Google Docs, Amazon Music, and Feedly. All the other apps are silenced when you open the Forest app.

There’s a timer that allows you to set a focus time to get the work done. 10 minutes, 30, or several hours. When you tap the timer all of those notifications are blocked. If you think about opening an app, all you can see is the Forest app screen and icons for the apps you chose to allow.

The only way to open TikTok, Instagram, or other apps is to turn off or give up on the Forest screen. When you do, the Forest app encourages you to stick it out but if you hit cancel you’re a quitter.

And it has real-world ramifications. Forest plants a tree for each user who keeps their head down and completes their allotted time.

If you give up, your little virtual tree never grows. Forest says it has planted over 1.5 million trees around the world. Not bad. That also means some hard-working people manage to unplug long enough to get their work done or take a nap.

Forest is a free app but for $2 you can contribute to the app as well as get additional features.

If you’re having trouble staying off TikTok when you should be working, give it a try.

