What is lymphedema and why should it worry you?

A therapist at the Georgia Cancer Center who specializes in Lymphedema is working to bring awareness to the disease, today during World Lymphedema Day.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A therapist at the Georgia Cancer Center who specializes in lymphedema is working to bring awareness to the disease during World Lymphedema Day.

Lymphedema is caused by damage to the lymphatic system. It can cause swelling, pain, ulcers, and other complications. Anyone can get it and it impacts about 1 in every 1,000 people and nearly 30% of cancer patients who undergo radiation or chemotherapy.

A therapist specializing in the condition says many people are not catching it early enough. So he’s teaching patients, caregivers, and doctors about the condition.

Hari Kashyap, a certified lymphedema specialist, says, “Early phases are very important because that’s when you can treat and reverse it. As opposed to you allow it to happen and sitting for a long period it’s going to cause more complications. We want to catch it early, treat it early and save our patients from all that suffering, maintain their quality of life.”

Kashyap says late detection can result in cellulitis, infections, wounds and other complications. And he encourages people who have experienced damage to their lymphatic system to educate themselves on the condition.

If anyone is interested in being screened for it can reach out to the lymphedema clinic at the Georgia Cancer Center.

