State has picked new ambulance provider, mayor says

By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission is holding a special called work session Thursday on its ambulance provider.

City leaders will talk about moving forward with Central Emergency Management Service.

MORE | After ambulance stolen, deputies want to talk to this man

Mayor Garnett Johnson says he was verbally notified by state officials that they intend to pick Central as the new provider for Richmond County. The mayor says he hasn’t seen anything in writing, though.

Central says it plans to be at the meeting Thursday.

Gary L. Coker, president of Central, says the company is “working together with the city-county on this project.”

A new ambulance provider is needed because Gold Cross, which had provided ambulance service for years, pulled out after the city refused to give it the subsidies it wanted.

Gold Cross is on a month-to-month contract until a new provider is selected, something that is being done by the state.

MORE | Lawmakers clearing the way for new vote on rebuilding James Brown Arena

