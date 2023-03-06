Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputies looking for missing 40-year-old woman

Leigh Sweat, 40
Leigh Sweat, 40(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 40-year-old woman.

Leigh Sweat, 40, was last seen on Tuesday on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

It is unknown what Sweat was wearing the last time she was seen.

Sweat is five foot four inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the areas of Olive Road, Old Savannah Road, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

If you have any information on Sweat, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Santonio Davis
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
I-20 moving after multiple accidents cleared near Grovetown
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigates inmate death
Erik Adam Bodie
Concrete truck theft suspect kills himself in Columbia County jail
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region

Latest News

MM
Terrence Jackson and Geneva Wright tell us about the 27th Triple Crown Golf Classic Tournament
MM
We got to do yoga with goats!
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken County
MM
Hairball is giving a Rock tribute at the Columbia County PAC