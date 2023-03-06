Richmond County deputies looking for missing 40-year-old woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 40-year-old woman.

Leigh Sweat, 40, was last seen on Tuesday on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

It is unknown what Sweat was wearing the last time she was seen.

Sweat is five foot four inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is known to frequent the areas of Olive Road, Old Savannah Road, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

If you have any information on Sweat, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.