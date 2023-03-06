Red Cross says rural communities struggle to find storm resources

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When storms hit the CSRA, one woman’s home became un-livable in an instant after a massive tree came crashing down into her home.

Since then, she has been trying to recover what she can. Countless others have seen storm damage firsthand, yet what can you do when help runs out?

We did some digging to find more resources for those in need. It was a pure shock for Tomeka Baker when her phone rang.

“I got a call from my neighbor saying a tree had fallen on my house,” she said.

She raced home late in the afternoon to look at the damage.

“I cried,” said Baker.

She cried because of where the tree came crashing down.

“I figured it may have done some damage. The tree had been here a long time. It mainly damaged a lot of stuff in my bedroom,” said Baker. “I prayed to God and thanked Him because it could have been worse.”

Baker is left with nowhere to stay. She says Red Cross came in to help, but time and money are running out to find somewhere permanent to stay.

Susan Everitt is the executive director of the American Red Cross East Central Georgia. She said, “It can be harder for people in the rural communities because they have less resources.”

Their job is to help families with long-term and short-term needs when storms roll through.

“We just help the client get to what they need so they can get back to their normal,” she said.

Everitt says storm damage resources are hard to come by in rural communities.

“That’s another reason we need a lot of community partners, whether it’s here in Augusta-Richmond County or in the other 23 outlying counties we cover. It truly takes a whole community to help,” she said.

Baker says that she was renting the home and did not have insurance on the home.

Click HERE for more Red Cross information on disaster relief.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.