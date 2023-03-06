Submit Photos/Videos
Palmetto State Literacy Association honors Edgefield County administrator

A local administrator is being honored as Administrator of the Year by the Palmetto State Literacy Association.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local administrator is being honored as Administrator of the Year by the Palmetto State Literacy Association.

Stephanie Wallace is the director of curriculum and instruction for the Edgefield County School District. She was chosen for the state award after being selected by the local literacy council.

Wallace says literacy is the thread that weaves everything together, so the district’s goal is to put students in the driver’s seat of their education by encouraging them to ask questions, go out and investigate the answers, work together to solve problems and think creatively to share their answers in many different ways.

