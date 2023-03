AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, this might be your chance to apply.

The Georgia State Patrol is looking for the best and brightest to serve and protect the people of Georgia.

Ben Clarke is a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol and he talks one on one with Richard Rogers.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.